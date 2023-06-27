Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
This US Man With Lifetime United Airlines Pass Flew Over 23 Million Miles To More Than 100 Countries

These miles give him the perks of staying at luxurious hotels, having special meals at high-end restaurants, and taking trips on crystal cruises.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 11:15 IST

Delhi, India

Tom even got a chance to meet Bill Murray, Steve Tyler, and Janet Jackson during his travels.

Travelling gives people a chance to explore things and have new experiences. All around the globe, many people indulge themselves in travelling and creating these experiences. People adopt various ways of travelling, like taking a cruise or using a car. Some people even resort to hitchhiking to travel the world. However, there’s a man in New Jersey, USA, who has travelled almost 23 million miles (3.7 crore kilometres) using flights, making him the only individual in history with the most miles travelled.

Tom Stuker, a car dealership consultant, bought a lifetime pass for United Airlines for USD 290,000 in 1990, and since then he has been enjoying his air travel from his favourite seat on the plane, 1B. According to reports, the company had a policy that whoever bought the pass would get a lifetime of free travel on any of the airlines. Reportedly, he has accumulated an unimaginable amount of miles in 33 years, which he can sell, trade, or even auction. These miles give him the perks of staying at luxurious hotels, having special meals at high-end restaurants, and taking trips on crystal cruises.

In an interview, Tom Stuker revealed that he has travelled to more than 100 countries using his unlimited United Pass and even took his wife on over 120 honeymoons. He added that he once went almost 12 days without sleeping on a bed as he travelled from Newark to San Francisco, followed by a trip to Bangkok and Dubai and back. He said that he had covered four trips all around the world, staying in airport lounges. The frequent flier said, “If I spend more than a week in one place, I’m like, I gotta get back in the air. I’m more afraid to be on the ground than in the air."

    • Stuker’s love for travelling started when he visited Australia in 1984 for a work trip. He revealed that he fell in love with the country and has been there almost 300 times. He further added that he travels to all these places for travel’s sake and not for vacations or work.

    According to reports, he even got a chance to meet Bill Murray, Steve Tyler, and Janet Jackson during his travels.

