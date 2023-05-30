This US Woman Earns ₹1.6 Lakh Daily As A Nanny

In today’s day and age, no one can underestimate the power of side hustles. It can range anywhere from a small-scale business to an investment in cryptocurrency. The best thing about side hustle is that sky is the limit. Just like this United States woman who has found the perfect way to earn some extra cash by taking nanny duties. In a captivating interview with CNBC Make It, Gloria Richards revealed the fascinating world of taking care of billionaires’ children, a profession that has become a significant part of her life. With an hourly rate of up to $167 (over Rs 13,000), along with covered flights and accommodations, nannying for billionaires accounts for a staggering 80 percent to 90 percent of her annual income.

She can work with up to 10 families at a time. This leaves her with a payment of $2,000 (over Rs 1.6 Lakh) for a single day.

While the financial rewards are remarkable, Richards’ role as a nanny goes beyond traditional childcare. She spends most of her working hours as a social coordinator, meticulously managing children’s educational and social calendars. Her responsibilities extend to providing emotional support, acting as a companion for neurodivergent children whose parents are often absent or emotionally complicated. Gloria Richards also shared that as a Black woman raising wealthy white children, she must tactfully navigate cultural situations to avoid jeopardizing her income.

“I’ve had full-blown interviews where [parents] are like, ‘We’re looking for someone to raise our kids,’" she said, “They tell me they had kids to pass on their trust funds, [and that] ‘I’ll hang out with them after boarding school when they can drink.’"

Richards did not hold back from revealing intriguing anecdotes about her experiences on the job. Some clients, including famous actors, remain elusive due to constant security and makeup artist presence. Private jets, yachts, and luxurious cars like Porsches and Teslas are part of her work environment. Attending extravagant birthday parties where iPads serve as party favours is just another day in her extraordinary life.

However, with the glamour comes an emotional toll, as Richards witnessed the complexities of neurodivergent children and the challenges of being a racial minority in affluent households.

“I’ll be in, like, Switzerland, and they’re telling me they can’t pay me for three weeks because they don’t have cash," Richards revealed in the interview. “That’s also how they communicate when they don’t like something you did. They’ll stop paying you."

Advertisement

Although the job demands great emotional resilience, Richards maintained empathy for her clients. Understanding the struggles they face as individuals born into wealth and fame, she developed strong bonds with both, parents and children, by gradually sharing personal stories. Yet, she remained vigilant, as public divorces and deaths within the families she worked for can drastically change the dynamics.

Advertisement

“I’m a Black woman, and there are many times that I’m working for white families, and by the time the kids are six or seven, they have very specific thoughts about people who look like me," Richards said.

Despite these complexities, the allure of the job, the thrill of travel, and the opportunity to make a positive impact on even the most challenging children keep Richards committed to her career. Setting firm boundaries and indulging in self-care activities like smoothies and massages, she strikes a delicate balance between her intimate role and the realization that nannying for billionaires is, ultimately, still a job.