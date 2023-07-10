This US Woman Was Unaware That Neighbours Watched Her Changing Clothes For Over A Year

One of the most precious things to many of us is our privacy and a breach of privacy, particularly in our most vulnerable moments, can be a nightmare to even think of. Could you imagine your entire neighbourhood having a peek inside your house when you are barely dressed? Sounds scary, right? Well, Meg Neil from Atlanta in the US has been a victim of the same for over a year-and-a-half, and she had no clue about it. Meg has narrated the entire thing on her TikTok handle.

For quite a few months, she used to come across people in her locality talking about someone called, “Naked Neighbour". She had no idea who that was and little did she care. However, she also noticed that her neighbours gave her strange looks when she stepped outside. She did not know why this used to happen until one of her neighbours broke the news to her. She was the “Naked Neighbour" everyone talked about.