This Version of 'Kabira' From 'YJHD' is Not Available Anywhere And Fans Feel Betrayed

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is a gem and everyone will agree. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin not only jolted all the box office records but continues to have a special place in everyone’s heart even today. The movie about friendship and love stories resonated with many. Not just the storyline but it is also the music which garnered another fan base altogether. From ‘Badtameez Dil’ to ‘Kabira’ the songs are loved by everyone till date.

Now, a Twitter user took to the micro blogging site and shared a version of ‘Kabira’ which is not available anywhere else but just the movie. “Are you kidding me? This part of Kabira is neither available on Spotify nor on YouTube?" wrote ‘StruggleToTalk’ as he shared the clip. This part of the song is from Aditi’s wedding festivities, mostly Haldi and mehendi. Everyone can be seen dancing and grooving as Bunny pours in alcohol to people’s glasses. Not only is this part melodious but it is also too wholesome to watch.

Here, have a look:

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over 37K views and many people mentioned that they cannot find it anywhere. People also mentioned how they felt ‘betrayed’ and it is just ‘unfair’. “YJHD has so many unreleased songs and background scores. I want them all," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Ye movie pura deleted scenes aur full version album with uncut songs release kar na chahiye."

