This Version Of Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa Will Take You On A Laughter Ride

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sensuous dance on the Kaavaalaa song from the film Jailer has rightfully captivated the audience. The track soon became an instant earworm, with Tamannaah Bhatia’s boho-chic avatar and on-fleek moves, earning the actress much appreciation from fans. Kaavaalaa reached a fever pitch, making its way into social media with users recreating the viral hook step. But seems like a certain section of the Internet community has found fault with a particular verse of the otherwise catchy number. Pulling that string an Instagram user posted a parody video of the Kaavaalaa song with a hilarious twist, featuring a donkey.

The person named Krishna dropped the video on Instagram on July 20 following which it has been receiving numerous reactions from other Instagram users. The funny spin-off captures a trimmed clip of the Kaavaalaa song, featuring Tamannaaha Bhatia. But soon, the video cuts abruptly, and in her place a donkey can be seen braying on a field. Thanks to the power of video editing, the noises made by the donkey fit perfectly with the beats of the Kaavaalaa track. The rib-ticking fusion will definitely make you go ROFL.

The video has amused social media users who were entertained by the Kaavaalaa parody. While one user commented, “Can’t stop laughing. Epic" another lauded the editing skills as they wrote, “Great editing. You should get an Oscar award for this." “After watching this, the music director (of Kaavaalaa) is going to do suicide," joked a third individual. Others dropped uncountable laughing emojis, indicating that they resonated well with the Kaavaalaa spin-off. The video has amassed a staggering number of 63.9 million views and over 3.4 million likes on Instagram.

Krishna, the one responsible for creating this unique Kaavaalaa parody made a few other similar spin-offs of the same song. In one such video, he showcased his deft editing prowess by conjoining a separate video. But this time it did not feature any animal. It showed a woman, playing a harmonium making raucous but equally hilarious noises that once again befitted the Kaavaalaa soundtrack. Check out the video below: