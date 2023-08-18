This Video Of Boat Sailing Past Hundreds Of Crocodiles Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Crocodiles are one of the most-deadliest reptiles and are majorly found in water bodies. It happens rarely when any animal gets away from them and sometimes humans also turn out to be their prey. A video is now making rounds on the internet that might send chills down your spine. The video shared on Twitter shows a boat passing through a crocodile-infested river.

In the clip, the boat can be seen sailing on a river but the second it takes a right turn, hundreds of crocodiles can be seen rushing towards the river bank. They get scared due to the sound of the motor as the boat went closer towards them. The river seems to be swarming with hundreds of crocodiles that can induce fear in anyone of getting attacked by one of them. The tweet reads, “A terrifying boat passes through a river."

Advertisement

The micro-blogging users have reacted to the video. One user wrote, “There’s a Whole Thundering Heard of them lizards!"

Another person tweeted, “Talk about gambling with your life."

A third person commented, “How many crocodiles are there? Does anyone dare to count it?"