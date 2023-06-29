This Video Of Dog’s Reunion With Its Human Friend After 3 Years Screams Love

The best thing about having a dog as your best friend is that they will never stop loving you. Even if something takes you away for a while, when you come back, they are going to be right there. One such display of connection between a human and his furry friend is making waves on the internet. A dog is being reunited with his pet parent after three whole years! Needless to say, the furry companion could hardly contain its excitement. The clip begins to show the German Shepherd sitting outside a home with another person. It is looking out at the driveway and that is when a car pulls up. As soon as the dog notices his human getting out of the car, he begins to get excited.

It goes without saying that the Instagram video shows the dog trying to get out. And when it is finally able to reunite with its pet parent, the dog is hardly able to control its excitement. The pooch zooms back and forth between the car and its human friend. All you have to look at is its tail to know how much he loves this reunion. The caption accompanying the video read, “Jeeze fam this reaction…" Watch the video right here:

People on the internet could not help but feel happy for the reunited pair of friends. Many remarked on the kind of love animals have for their owners. Others shared their own anecdotes about reuniting with their pets, even if it is only after a little while. The flurry of reaction in the comment section was equally as heart-warming as the video. “My dog does the same thing if I come home after just 5 minutes," a user wrote.

Another comment read, “I am taking care of a stray dog in Turkey out of my apartment. She hugs me every moment I go out. We don’t deserve dogs."

“I love dogs because of this love they have for you. This video is beautiful. It shows what real love is for family members," a user commented.