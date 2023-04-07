This Video of Giant Egg Separators At Work Is Addictive

Have you ever wondered how those perfectly separated egg whites and yolks end up in your kitchen? Look no further than this viral tweet showcasing an inside look at an egg separation factory. The video, which has already garnered quite a lot of attention on Twitter, takes viewers on a tour through the factory where you can see the process of separating egg whites and yolks with precision and efficiency. The machine certainly seems like a marvel of modern technology. You can watch in awe as the eggs are cracked open and the yolks are sucked up and separated from the whites.

But the video isn’t just informative - it’s also oddly satisfying to watch. There’s something oddly calming about seeing the yolks and whites move through the machinery with ease, almost like a dance. The tweet alongside the video read, “Inside look: Egg separation factory."

This tweet has garnered attention from curious social media users. Some have expressed amazement at the efficiency of the machinery, while others shared their newfound appreciation for the art of egg separation. And let’s not forget the puns - there have been yolks aplenty in the comments section. “Very fascinating stuff. Is there a thread I can further my research with?" read a comment.

“Crazy what humans create!" wrote another user.

A tweet read, “Work is paused I’m studying this for the day."

But these are not the only eggs that have gained traction on the internet. The Instagram page, World Record Egg, garnered over five million followers after it posted a simple picture of an egg in 2019. This post quickly became the second most-liked post of all time as people hit the like button in droves. Unfortunately, the world record has been erased as the page deleted the post, leaving a blank photo and a new post captioned “Where’s the egg gone?" This caused a stir since the egg had beaten Kylie Jenner to become the most-liked post. However, two subsequent pictures of the egg cracking only added to the mystery.

Eventually, Lionel Messi’s photo holding the World Cup trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 overtook the egg and broke the record.

The fame of the world record egg landed it in many advertising campaigns and merchandise. The egg turned into a cultural phenomenon of its own.

