This Video Of Golden Waterspout Looks Straight Out Of A Fantasy Land

Now, you might be wondering, what exactly is a waterspout? Contrary to its name, a waterspout isn’t filled with water from the ocean or lake. It is a column of cloud-filled wind rotating over a water body, descending from a cumulus cloud and forming water through condensation within the cloud.

Meanwhile, a person made reference to the renowned Japanese manga series One Piece was made, stating, “Ah, the knock-up stream!" The ‘Knock Up Stream’ in the manga is a powerful pressurized water stream shooting upwards from the Blue Sea.

Unsurprisingly, curiosity sparked in the comment section, with multiple users inquiring about the origins of this natural occurrence. While some compared it to the fictional elements and portals, others wondered how the waterspout is formed.

Nature’s wonders continue to astonish us, and a recent video that has gone viral on the internet showcases another mesmerizing natural phenomenon. The video captures a stunning golden waterspout on the Kama River in Russia’s Perm region. This awe-inspiring spectacle has left viewers and internet users in utter amazement. The footage, shared on Twitter, has garnered over 1.29 lakh views in a short span. “A little about nature and the difference of mentality. Kama River. Perm region," read the tweet accompanying the clip.

So, why did this particular waterspout appear to be golden? It is simply a result of the setting sun radiating a golden glow upon it.

Waterspouts are generally harmless as they usually occur over large water bodies. However, there have been cases of waterspouts causing damage when they come ashore. Recently, a similar incident occurred in the villages of Punjab’s Ferozepur district, where a waterspout hit the paddy fields of two villages. In Nathuwala village, the waterspout caused damage to a transformer and in Basti Haripura the roof of an under-construction house was damaged. It also uprooted a few trees in both villages. It was said to be originated from Basti Haripur, moving towards Nathuwala with a during of 30 seconds in each village, reported The Indian Express. Fortunately, there were no further reports of damage, according to the information shared by local residents.