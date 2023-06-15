This Video Of Kaju Processing At Assam Factory Has 57 Million Views

Cashew nuts have long been a favourite ingredient for snacks or different meals of many people. Each golden, crescent-shaped gem offers a blend of buttery richness and subtle sweetness, along with a satisfying crunch. However, the origin and intricate processing behind these nuts has remained a mystery to many. Thanks to a viral video shared on Instagram by food vlogger Saloni Bothra, the curtain has been lifted, revealing the fascinating journey of cashew nuts from the first to the final stage. In the video, which features a processing plant located in Assam, viewers are taken on a visual journey through the various stages of cashew nut production. The process begins with the twisting of raw cashews using shovels, followed by sun-drying to prepare them for further processing.

The video showcases the skilled workers breaking the outer shell and meticulously separating the edible part from impurities, all done by hand. The dedication and manual labour involved in the process are evident as the workers purify each cashew nut. Finally, the cashews are roasted in large ovens, ready to be packaged and sold in the market.

The unseen way in which cashews are processed has captivated thousands of users, as evident by the staggering 57 million views, 2.4 million likes and over 4,000 comments the video has received since its initial sharing.

Social media users have expressed a wide range of opinions in the comment section. Some praised the hard-working individuals behind the scenes, recognizing the hazards and effort involved in cashew processing. One user commended the workers, saying, “Kaju processing is such a hazardous work. Hats off to the workers." Another user, who had never witnessed the cashew processing before, expressed their appreciation, stating, “I got to see how Cashew is processed."