This Video Of Man Feeding Flight Attendant Daughter Screams Unconditional Love

Although much gets spoken and written about the unique bond of father-daughter relationships, unfortunately, supportive dads do not always get the due credit they deserve. It’s in special moments of simple gestures from fathers that frequently win the internet and also serve as a reminder of how crucial their role is in the growth and development of the child. This time around it is the kind gesture of this dad who is feeding her flight attendant daughter that has the internet moved. Identified to be Pooja Bihani Sharma, the Instagram user’s profile bio claims she is a lead cabin attendant at IndiGo.

In the video that’s going viral on the social media platform, Pooja can be seen getting ready for work. Standing in front of a mirror, the youngster is applying makeup to her face. But she isn’t alone, accompanying the flight attendant is her father with a plate of food in his hand. It appears as though Pooja is in quite a rush to finish dressing up for work but her supportive father doesn’t want the youngster to neglect her health. He continues to feed her while work takes the major focus of his daughter. While sharing the adorable clip online, the flight attendant thanked her dad for backing her with his simple and uncomplicated antics.

Advertisement

“Papa, you are the best. I know I don’t say it enough, so I’ll say it extra today: Thank you for everything, Dad. My home is wherever you are. I love you, Papa," she captioned the clip. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

It didn’t take long for social media users to relate to her cute clip and shower the comment section with sweet responses. While some called her the “Luckiest daughter ever," many inclined that she has won in life. A user expressed, “Mother’s love is very sweet but father’s love is priceless." Another wrote, “I got tears in my eyes. You are extremely lucky to have him, not everyone is lucky enough to have a father like him." One more added, “Nobody on earth can ever love you more than your father."