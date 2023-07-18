This Video Of Man Playing Prank On Instagram Scammer Is Too Hilarious To Miss

Falling prey to online scams isn’t uncommon in this fast-paced digital world. While cyber police have been installed to protect victims, fraudsters do find loopholes and new tricks to trap people and steal their digital information. But all the tactics of a fraudster failed in front of this man, who ended up hilariously trolling the scammer trying to steal his Instagram account information. The man identified as Daniel Fratello, wasn’t shaken when he received a text about his Instagram account getting blocked. “WARNING! You are now blocked from your Instagram account. Please send username and password to recover," read the initial text from the scammer.

Daniel knew who he was dealing with from the get-go and decided to give the person sending the messages a taste of their own medicine. The man cross-questions the scammer why would they update him if the account has been blocked already? Upon insistence from the fraudster, he provided them with a fake password and username. The scammer begins to feel enraged by Daniel’s trickery and continues to push him to relay the information. When he tries to get in touch with the fraudster’s manager, Daniel’s informed there’s no such person. At one point, he asks if they’re from Instagram Support, which the scammer denies adding he is from ‘Bi-Instagram.’

The hilarious exchange continues and the scammer gets more and more angry towards the end. Daniel also asks the person to send their photo and demands them to request him in a sweet tone to procure the details. The trolling only turns funnier before the scammer decides to back away. Check out the video here:

The rib-trickling conversation has Instagram in complete splits. While many deemed Daniel’s style the best way to deal with scammers, others stated the entire video has made them die with laughter. A user commented, “I don’t even care if his videos are staged, they’re still funny." Another added, “Oh my god you crack me up! You made my day friend." One more joined, “I haven’t laughed that much in a long time."