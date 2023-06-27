This Video Of Man Wrestling With Shark Is Trending And How

National Football League (NFL) agent Drew Rosenhaus has found himself at the centre of a heated controversy after a video of him yanking a shark by its tail in the ocean surfaced online. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), who condemned Rosenhaus’s actions. In a statement to TMZ, PETA expressed their dismay, labelling Rosenhaus a “wannabe macho man" seeking validation by engaging in such reckless behaviour. “Spending so much time around top athletes must have Drew Rosenhaus feeling like he has something to prove," the organization said.

The video was initially shared on Rosenhaus’s Twitter account, showcasing him alongside a shark. Accompanying the video was a tweet that read, “Went fishing with @cheetah today and decided to get up close to this Dusky Shark."

The incident occurred during a fishing trip in Miami, where Rosenhaus joined his client, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. While the shark approached their boat, Rosenhaus, equipped with a snorkel, impulsively dived into the water and proceeded to grab the shark by its tail.

PETA expressed their concern regarding the mistreatment of aquatic animals by anglers. “Aquatic animals already suffer at the hands of anglers who impale them, yank them out of the water, and gut them or leave them to suffocate, so they don’t need some wannabe macho man yanking on their tails for a few Twitter ‘likes’," PETA added.

Despite facing backlash, Rosenhaus did not show remorse for his actions. In fact, he posted another video just a few hours later, once again touching the shark.

