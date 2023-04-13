This Video of Shah Rukh Khan Dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya Through the Years is 'Free Therapy'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya dance from Dil Se has a fanbase of its own. If you’ve been on Twitter in the last month, you’ve probably come across the AR Rahman Hindi Bracket, a tournament among Rahman’s Hindi songs, in which Chaiyya Chaiyya predictably emerged winner. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, Gulzar’s lyrics and the tempo of a moving train with SRK, Malaika Arora and other dancers on top of it, lift this song to a different realm.

Shah Rukh Khan, over the years, has always broken into the Chaiyya Chaiyya hook steps, whether on popular demand or of his own accord. At various events and award shows, SRK has rocked out to Chaiyya Chaiyya and the little dance has not lost its charm since 1998, when Dil Se (also starring Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta) released.

So it was only a matter of time that someone put together a video of SRK dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya through the years and it might be just the pick-me-up one could need on any given day.

SRK’s signature charm truly attains its peak while performing Chaiyya Chaiyya, and this edit shows that the infectious energy has shown no sign of reducing through the years.

