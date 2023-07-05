This Video Of Sheepdog At Work Is Tutorial On Management

The internet is brimming with umpteen adorable dog videos, but this clip of a Border Collie tops it all for the pooch’s impressive reflexes. The canine in the footage is a herding dog also known as a sheepdog. For those unaware, they are considered livestock guardian dogs who are trained in managing sheep and other livestock animals. Their primary purpose is to control their movements. Now, the clip that has been doing the rounds on Twitter captures the sheer display of the canine’s hard work and expertise.

The video opens to show the dog jumping in the midst of a flock to direct them in moving in the right position. The scene cuts to another similar instance wherein the pooch controls the sheep to return back to the barn. At one point, the adorable dog salutes multiple times before keeping a watch over the flock. The footage comes to an end with a lively yet playful session of the Border Collie jumping and wagging in excitement.

Advertisement

“He knows his work very well," read the tweet posted along with the video.

Catch a glimpse of it here:

A barrage of dog lovers responded to the video, appreciating the sheepdog’s instincts. A user commented, “Omg I hope he gets lots of pets, love, and treats after a hard day’s work. He does an amazing job! Such a good boy!"

Another wondered, “They better be paying him good."

Advertisement

One more said, “Dog herders are freaking amazing! He even anticipated that little alleyway. And he’s a cutie."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a person who couldn’t fathom the dog’s expertise asked, “Truly amazing. How do they teach dogs to do this?"

A user who seemed to know quite a lot about the dog breed responded, “Border Collie is widely considered to be the most intelligent dog breed, they are descendants of landrace sheepdogs. They are now mostly used as working dogs to herd livestock, specifically sheep."