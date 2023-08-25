This Video Of Thief Snatching Chain From Small Girl's Neck Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

People often wear ornaments to enhance their looks. After all, wearing earrings or a necklace chain around the neck adds to the beauty of the wearer. Even children are made to wear gold chains or earrings. But now, a recent incident has brought to light the dangers of children wearing expensive jewellery. A shocking video has surfaced on social media where a man can be seen trying to snatch a chain from the neck of a child.

Seeing the now-viral clip is bound to give you goosebumps. A kid was walking by the side of the road when a thief’s eye must have caught the girl wearing an ornament. The video shows that a man on a two-wheeler, with his helmet on, tries to mercilessly pull the chain out of the little girl’s neck by jerking it away, which assumingly must have hurt the child’s neck. However, he failed. He looked around to see if anyone noticed him or not and then proceeded to open the lock of the chain.

From the video, it can be assumed that the little one must have been shaken to the core. On the other hand, the thief while sitting on his two-wheeler opened the lock of the chain comfortably and ran away with it. This entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed nearby. The registered number of the vehicle was noted by the police and the thief got caught.