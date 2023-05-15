This Video of Tiger Cubs Resting Peacefully Shows The Magic Of Mother’s Embrace

Soothing cuddles from mothers can brighten up anyone’s day and things aren’t much different in the animal kingdom. The warm embrace has a calming effect that makes one feel safe and secure and that’s what happens in this adorable viral video. Shared as a tribute on Mother’s Day on Twitter, the glimpses appear to be coming from a tiger enclosure. The mother is seen spending time with her cubs and their adorable bond has left the internet in complete awe. One of the babies, rests under the shadow of a stoney structure when the mama tigress decides to join in.

She leans beside the cub when another one enters the video frame. The baby caresses its mom’s face before resting in front of her. The video later shows one more baby walking up to the tigress, repeating its sibling’s antics. A total of four cubs end up embracing the mom until the video comes to an end on an endearing note. Watch the clip here:

Upon watching the clip, a barrage of Twitter users flooded the reply section with sweet comments. A user shared that the clip gave them a bliss of nostalgia, “It reminds me of my childhood. My parents and I on vacation in Austria. We were lying by the lake in the sun, I felt safe and secure. Nothing could happen to me, mom and dad were there. I miss this feeling."

Another couldn’t get over the lovely bond shared by the tiger family, “I could watch this clip for hours. Both heartwarming and soothing. Beautiful, majestic beings. And before I forget. Stay the hell away from them, humans!"

One more joined, “Very cute. I want to hug everyone and hold them tight."

A cat admirer expressed, “We don’t deserve cats. Even the ones that are big enough to snack on us."

Meanwhile, a user who claimed to be a former Tiger caretaker wrote, “Tigers are everything I have such a passion for tigers. I think they are incredible animals. I was lucky enough to handle two tiger cubs once in South Africa, extraordinary & very blessed experience to have had in my life."

Within a day the video has garnered over nine lakh views on Twitter.