This Video Showing 'Typical Work Day' in Antarctica Will Give You Chills

A video which is currently going viral features a ‘typical working day’ in Antarctica. The video has been posted on Instagram by Tomasz Kurczaba. Her Instagram bio says that she is the head of the 47th Polish Antarctic Expedition. The video shared is so intense that you will feel the chills along with Tomasz. In the video, a person can be seen trying desperately to close a door. However, this is being done in the most unusual manner.

The person who is trying to shut the door can be seen clad in a jacket, gloves, winter boots and goggles. The wind, in the video, is so extreme that even you can feel it, sitting in front of your laptop/mobile screens. The person can be seen firmly holding onto the door but soon gets taken by the pressure of extreme winds and is unable to shut it. The objects inside the room are also seen moving in the wind. Many people thought that it was a moving train. Here, have a look for yourself:

Advertisement

According to caption of the video, it has been shot in the King George Islands. “Just curious why doors are not made to open to the inside? Additionally considering snow, which might block to open it too and block all the people inside?" commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “I thought this was on a moving train!"

Meanwhile, some time back, researchers found a new emperor penguin colony on the western end of Antarctica through satellite images of brown guano stains, meaning faeces marks. These were left by 500 of these majestic birds. The scientists discovered the colony using satellite mapping technology. They analysed images from the European Commission’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission and compared them to high-resolution images from the Maxar WorldView-3 satellite.