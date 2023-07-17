This Video Shows Why You Should Not Mess With Mama Elephant And Its Calf

Elephants are generally known for their calm nature. But these gentle giants can become really aggressive to ensure the safety of their offspring. Underlining this lesser-known fact, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter, where a group of tourists could be seen approaching closer to a herd of elephants inside a forest. The elephants were crossing a street, while there were some young calves in the group. Just when the herd reached the middle of the road, the tourists began to make peculiar sounds with their mouths. The loud noise evidently startled the elephants. The young calves immediately increased their speed of walking to flee off the scene.

Shelling out a stern warning about the consequence of such behaviour, Nanda wrote, “An elephant herd with a young calf can be highly aggressive. Don’t put your life at stake. Allow them safe passage. They have the first right." Since being dropped on Twitter, the 16-second clip has received more than 23,000 views while accumulating over 600 likes.

The Twitter population was left disguised after watching the gesture of the tourists. Many of the viewers called for strict actions against them. A user was quick to comment, “Sir, please take some actions to put these guys behind bars."

Another user highlighted a widely-known characteristic of young elephants that they are “very sensible to subsonic, sonic and ultrasonic sounds." “Such noise can be extremely annoying for them, especially for young ones," the person commented.

A concerned citizen demanded “a stop to forest safaris" as tourists cause unnecessary disturbance to habitats of the wild.

A user found the behaviour of the tourists “very aggressive" as they seemed to be “challenging the herd." That might be the reason why the elephants were trying to “move through very quickly."

A few weeks back, another IFS officer Saket Badola shared a fascinating video of two elephants involved in a fight. The video, which was seemingly recorded from a moving vehicle, captured two tuskers tangling their trunks during a fierce battle. Baodla dubbed the fight “Clash of the Titans."