This Viral Clip Of A Monkey Trying To Save A Kitten From Muddy Well Will Melt Your Heart

These days, people are so involved in their matters that they often tend to ignore others’ sufferings, forgetting that humanity is the essence of our existence. At such times, a random incident, a moment, or even an accidental video shakes us back to reality. A particular viral video, of a monkey saving a kitten, stuck inside a muddy well that has been doing the rounds on the internet will have the same effect on you.

The heartwarming clip, tweeted by a user on April 16, has been winning the hearts of netizens lately. “Witness the most heartwarming monkey rescue ever!" reads the caption of the post. The footage opens with a monkey trying desperately to rescue a poor kitten, stuck inside an abandoned, muddy well. As per the video description, the monkey rushed to help the kitten after hearing its faint cries.

Without wasting a second, the monkey jumped into the well hoping to save the kitten. It took several attempts, trying to lift the kitty from the thick mud-laden surface but in vain. Although the monkey tried its best, it naturally did not have enough strength to pull out the kitten and take it outside the well. The mammal appeared to convince another monkey to help, but it too seemed to get scared and fled from the scene.

That’s when a little girl came as a saviour. She got into the muddy well and rescued the kitten, by pulling it out, all under the concerned eyes of the monkey. As soon as the girl lifted the kitten out from the muddy well, the monkey was quick to cradle the kitty in its arms, pulling it closer. Later in the video, an adult was seen wiping the kitten dry with a cloth to get rid of the dirt, and mud while the monkey continued caressing the shaky kitten affectionately.

The video was quick to arrest the attention of the Twitter population. While some were deeply moved by the kind gesture of the monkey, others expressed their disapproval over the person recording the video but not intervening to help. “How sweet. The feelings here are so gentle & kind, pure at heart," wrote one user. “That hug at the end," quipped another.

But, one netizen raised their doubt as they questioned, “My problem is, why is someone filming it without doing anything? Did he put the cat there?" Another individual criticised, “The person filming could have stuck a branch down, which the kitten could have climbed up. But then they wouldn’t have been able to upload it and receive lots of likes."

So far, the video has garnered around 9 lakh views on Twitter. What are your thoughts after seeing this?

