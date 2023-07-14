This Viral Video Contains Everything You Should Avoid Doing At Varmala Ceremony

What’s an Indian wedding without chaos? There are a plethora of rituals and ceremonies to be followed each with its own unique importance. Goof-ups are bound to occur and some of them turn out to be so hilarious that they instantly become the major highlight of the event. Just like in the case of this groom who narrowly escaped falling on his bride. It all occurred during the Varmala ceremony, where the bride and groom have to exchange flower garlands. A playful touch to the ritual is added when the partners begin to tease each other by avoiding the garlands. What makes it more hilarious is that sometimes even relatives and close friends offer help.

Members of the groom and bride squad pick up the partners not only to add an entertaining twist but also to prove their dominance. This is exactly what happened in the scenario of the wedding ceremony circulating on Twitter. When the partners are asked to exchange the garlands, a close relative of the groom stepped in to offer assistance. The bride tries to extend her reach and the relative picks up the groom without the knowledge that his action is about to turn comical.

As soon as the man lifts the groom, he tumbles and almost falls on the bride. If it weren’t for the bride’s quick action of stepping behind, the leap would have taken a disastrous twist. Catch a glimpse of the ceremony here:

Previously, a bride left social media users amused after footage of her attention-worthy back-bending began doing the rounds. Set against the trendy beats of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava, the bride notoriously teased her partner, leaving him completely in splits on the stage. The man tries to place the garland around her neck, but the bride stretches back effortlessly out of the former’s reach. Take a look at it here: