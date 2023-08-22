This Viral Video From Ice Cream Factory Is Making Internet Scream 'No Please'

Have you ever found yourself enjoying a delicious twister lolly on a hot summer day and wondered, “How on earth are these things made?" Well, you’re not alone! Social media has been buzzing with excitement recently, all thanks to a video that reveals the production process of ice creams that resemble iconic twister lollies. However, despite the fact that these sugary treats taste extremely delicious to most, their production process has not amused the internet. The viral video showing its journey inside an ice cream factory has gathered a number of contrasting reactions.

The video, originally posted on a TikTok account dedicated to showing how popular food items are made, was reshared on Twitter.

Advertisement

The video shows a machine dispensing ice creams in vibrant shades of yellow, turquoise, and pink. It passes through a conveyer belt and then is cut into smaller, identical pieces. At this point, the video shows the process that has got people talking online. It shows a stick-vending machine poking the pieces of the lollies so that each lolly is attached to a stick with which it can be held while being consumed by customers.

One can see that the sticks do not poke the lollies at the bottom centre or at the right place. Instead, it goes in all directions and sometimes, it barely touches the lolly.

As the process continued, these delectable frozen delights glided along a conveyor belt. Their next destination was a freezer where these will be frozen to perfection. One can assume that the last step would be to get these lollies packaged, boxed, and prepared for their journey to satisfy the cravings of sweet-toothed enthusiasts around the world.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Since its posting, this captivating clip has managed to amass over 30 thousand likes on Twitter. What’s even more intriguing is the flood of comments from intrigued viewers discussing the peculiar ‘stick poker’ machine.

The tweet along with the video says “Sorry, but the haphazard way the sticks are being launched into the Twister ice lollies (or whatever they’re called here) is killing me". The user also mentioned that it felt “genuinely distressing" to them as the machine kept skewering the lollies at random angles. Similar to this reaction, another user called it “disturbing".

Advertisement

A third user commented, “No that can’t be right, reject reject reject."

Among these reactions, some viewers also found it humorous. One such user said that it looked very funny to them. “This gets funnier each time I watch it. Those sticks. not even TRYING," the user added.