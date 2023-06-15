This Viral Video From Storm-Hit China Is Not For The Fainthearted

A surprise storm unleashed its fury on Yichang City, located in the Hubei province of central China. The powerful winds proved to be too much for a restaurant’s protective canopy, resulting in a chaotic scene. The incident was captured on camera and shared on Twitter. The clip shows that the staff and customers were sent flying while desperately attempting to keep the structure grounded. The purpose of the canopy was to shield diners from inclement weather. The clip captured the harrowing moment as strong winds mercilessly swept away the canopy cover. Along with it, the winds displaced several individuals who valiantly tried to hold down the metal supports.

The video on shared on Twitter alongside a tweet that read, “A surprise storm struck Yichang City in the Hubei province of central China. Winds were strong enough to knock over a restaurant’s massive canopy, and many people were sent flying into the air while trying to keep it grounded," the tweet read. Check out the clip below:

South China Morning Post reported that one staff member was propelled onto the rooftop. Meanwhile, the owner of the restaurant suffered painful rib cage injuries. The aftermath of the incident saw several others rush to the hospital with injuries caused by the unexpected storm.

China is no stranger to heavy storms. A massive sandstorm swept across Beijing in March, forcing the Chinese capital into a thick orange haze and triggering a surge in air pollution. The official air quality index in Beijing reached the maximum level of 500, indicating “severe pollution". The unofficial readings recorded levels nearly twice as high. Dust and sand particles blanketed the city, reducing visibility to less than one kilometre in some areas.