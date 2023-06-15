Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
This Viral Video From Storm-Hit China Is Not For The Fainthearted

The canopy, intended to protect diners from inclement weather, proved no match for the ferocity of the storm.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 18:18 IST

Delhi, India

Staff and customers desperately struggle to keep the canopy in its place.(Credits: Twitter)

A surprise storm unleashed its fury on Yichang City, located in the Hubei province of central China. The powerful winds proved to be too much for a restaurant’s protective canopy, resulting in a chaotic scene. The incident was captured on camera and shared on Twitter. The clip shows that the staff and customers were sent flying while desperately attempting to keep the structure grounded. The purpose of the canopy was to shield diners from inclement weather. The clip captured the harrowing moment as strong winds mercilessly swept away the canopy cover. Along with it, the winds displaced several individuals who valiantly tried to hold down the metal supports.

The video on shared on Twitter alongside a tweet that read, “A surprise storm struck Yichang City in the Hubei province of central China. Winds were strong enough to knock over a restaurant’s massive canopy, and many people were sent flying into the air while trying to keep it grounded," the tweet read. Check out the clip below:

South China Morning Post reported that one staff member was propelled onto the rooftop. Meanwhile, the owner of the restaurant suffered painful rib cage injuries. The aftermath of the incident saw several others rush to the hospital with injuries caused by the unexpected storm.

China is no stranger to heavy storms. A massive sandstorm swept across Beijing in March, forcing the Chinese capital into a thick orange haze and triggering a surge in air pollution. The official air quality index in Beijing reached the maximum level of 500, indicating “severe pollution". The unofficial readings recorded levels nearly twice as high. Dust and sand particles blanketed the city, reducing visibility to less than one kilometre in some areas.

    • Authorities had to issue weather warnings, urging residents to minimize outdoor activities. The northern and northwestern regions of China also experienced the effects of the sandstorm, with high winds turning the sky a sickly tangerine hue and severely hampering visibility to just a few hundred meters in certain places.

    Air pollution in the affected areas was primarily caused by PM10 particles. These are small enough to be inhaled and can have detrimental effects on respiratory health. The Chinese weather service issued a yellow warning for dust.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 18:06 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 18:18 IST
