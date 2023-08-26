This Viral Video Of Cave Tunnel In China Reminds Internet Of Indiana Jones

Certain places around the world have the ability to send shivers down anyone’s spine due to their eerie and creepy vibe. From treacherous mountain roads that have seen countless accidents or dark roads leading into the unknown, there are several such places. One such spot is a Chinese tunnel inside a cave that challenges drivers to find their way through a maze of twists and turns, creating an uncomfortable and claustrophobic experience. The footage of the unusual route shows a car going through this tunnel. The clip has left viewers gripping their seats, while others struggle to breathe.

The video has been making rounds on multiple social media platforms and most recently, an Instagram page shared the clip with the caption, “A lot of work needed to make this road possible," and asked viewers, “Would you feel uneasy taking this drive?"

After the clip was shared by the Instagram page Science Set Free, it has garnered more than 5 million views. It has received mixed reactions among social media users. While some viewers were left feeling scared by the tunnel’s claustrophobic nature, others shared humorous reactions and even compared it with Indiana Jones and Mario Kart.

A user wrote, “The peace I felt when I saw the light. Until I started breathing again."

Another wrote, “No thanks. The light at the end of the tunnel wasn’t even worth it. Unless there’s a pot of gold and the doorway to Narnia then I’m not interested."

A user joked, “Client: You ever been on The Indiana Jones Ride at Disneyland? Engineer: Say less, Fam."

“My claustrophobia has already screamed here just from watching this video," a comment read.

Another wondered, “Imagine driving in here by mistake at night and trying to back out."

One more wrote, “Those advanced stages of Mario Kart."

While this unknown tunnel has caused fear for some, there is also a segment of people who find the Guoliang Tunnel in China scarier. This tunnel was hand-carved by local villagers into the Taihang Mountains, which became an important link between Guoliang and the outside world.

Under the leadership of Shen Mingxin, the village head, a dedicated team of thirteen villagers took five years to complete the 1,200-meter-long tunnel, standing approximately five meters in height and four meters in width. The tunnel was designed for vehicles, providing improved accessibility.