This Viral Video of Crafty Student And Observant Invigilator Will Take You Back to School

When exam days roll around, a common wish for many of the students is to avoid sitting in the front row or any spot that is easily accessible to the teacher. However, the true tension kicks in when the invigilator or teacher gradually makes their way to your desk with their eyes fixated on your answer sheets. In such a situation, some students, who may not know the answers, begin to act like they’re writing with intense focus. Interestingly, there’s a video circulating online that captures a similar scenario, and it’s bound to bring out some hearty laughter.

In the video, a student can be observed sketching lines across the page, seemingly indicating that he is diligently occupied in writing the exam and has no spare time for distractions or cheating. The student continues to create these lines using an eraser and a pencil, all while maintaining a watchful eye on the teacher. This particular clip evokes a sense of nostalgia, taking you back to the days of yore.

Titled “When you don’t know the answer but sir is looking at you," the video’s caption reads, “Backbenchers can relate." Watch the hilarious video here:

Shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by RVCJ Media on August 27, the video has since accumulated 213k views. People expressed their amusement in the comments section. While a significant number of individuals conveyed their amusement through laughter emoticons, some of them claimed the video to be hilarious and true.

An individual wrote, “Bhai front benchers ke upar pressure zada hota hai jab teacher piche khada hota hai aur hamara paper dekh rha hota hai , teacher ke saamne izzat na chali jaye kahi. (Brother, frontbenchers feel more pressure when the teacher stands behind them and watches their paper, fearing that their reputation in front of the teacher might get compromised)."

Another user shared his own experience by saying, “Me to such ne ki acting krta tha (I used to pretend to think)"

“100% relatable it had happened to me," added one of the users.

A comment read, “Me realizing my future: I am dead when he is going to distribute the papers."