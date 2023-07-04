Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » This Viral Video Of Dog Asking For Help Will Melt Your Heart

This Viral Video Of Dog Asking For Help Will Melt Your Heart

The dogs begin to circle around the human as a gesture of gratitude after the rescue.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 13:53 IST

New Delhi, India

People lauded the man for helping out the dogs.(Credit:Yoda4ever/Twitter)
People lauded the man for helping out the dogs.(Credit:Yoda4ever/Twitter)

A heartwarming video of a dog’s rescue has restored the internet’s faith in humanity. The moment occurs when two dogs reported to be siblings were walking in a secluded lane. The clip opens to show the dog siblings walking casually until one of them falls inside a loosely sealed hole. The other dog immediately panics peeking inside and finding no solution to get its partner out. Meanwhile, the fallen canine is spotted making desperate attempts to get itself out of the dark space but to no avail.

The siblings do not leave each other and wait patiently for help to arrive. When a man walks nearby, the other dog begins circling him. Not allowing the human to leave, the furry animal sends out distress signals which the man promptly notices. He inspects the perimeter to find the fallen canine and resorts to help the dog’s siblings.

Advertisement

When pulling the dog from outside deems impossible, he steps inside the unsealed hole to offer help. Toward the end of the video, the man successfully rescues the canine by pushing it out. The dog siblings look extremely rejoiced after reuniting with one another. They also begin to circle around the human as a gesture of gratitude. The Twitter user who shared the footage confirmed, “Dog seeks help from a random person to rescue his brother. They were happy and grateful for the help. Thank you, hooman."

Take a look at it here:

In a subsequent tweet, the user also informed that it took about two hours for the dog siblings to receive help and the duo waited patiently without leaving each other. He added, Well, it’s a long video. But the dog never left his brother behind. He waited patiently."

Advertisement

The video that’s winning multiple hearts on Twitter has also garnered a barrage of appreciation. While some highlighted that “kindness matters", many also claimed they’ve watched the video on look. A user commented, “Never leave your loyal friends behind."

Another wrote, “That’s a very heartwarming story!"

One more said, “That right there is a very good human. They even sealed up the hole afterward. Faith in humanity restored."

Meanwhile, a person added, “It just warms your heart to see people helping animals in need."

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The clip has amassed over 16 million views on Twitter.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 13:53 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 13:53 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App