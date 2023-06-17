Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
This Viral Video Of Killer Whale Attacking Boat Is Not For The Fainthearted

Encounters between boats and marine wildlife are not uncommon. But this Orca’s persistence makes it a truly remarkable event.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 17:20 IST

Delhi, India

The crew was in the waters of the Straits of Gibraltar.(Credits: Instagram)
The crew was in the waters of the Straits of Gibraltar.(Credits: Instagram)

Encounter with wildlife can be a thrilling and scary experience. One such heart-stopping moment was captured on camera when a boat found itself under attack by a relentless Orca. The video, shared on Instagram, captured the incredible moment when the orca repeatedly targeted the boat before making off with its rudder. The caption accompanying the post provided the exact details of the encounter.

The video was recorded by the boat’s delivery crew during their journey through the treacherous waters of the Straits of Gibraltar. As the footage unfolds, the boat can be seen aggressively being targeted by the determined orca. The powerful creature lunges at the boat, biting down on the rudder with incredible force.

The sheer strength and determination of the orca are evident as it continues its assault on the boat. The situation escalates after the killer whale refuses to let go of its prize— the boat’s rudder. The caption with the post read, “This is the video from our delivery crew of Orcas biting off both rudders on our Bali Catamarans 4.8 on delivery in the Straights of Gibraltar. Check the rudder in its mouth! This is crazy!"

This video has been making rounds on the internet. Many viewers were taken aback, unnerved and many in awe of the astonishing display of the Orca. Encounters between boats and marine wildlife are not uncommon, but the ferocity and persistence displayed by the orca in this video make it a truly remarkable event. Others have mentioned how marine wildlife is now targeting boats after seeing them as a threat to themselves.

“They are starting to see the boats as a threat because of all the research boats. No one is realizing how bad the researchers are out there. They don’t like it. OMG, these are the most special creatures. Y’all done pissed off the orcas," read a comment.

    • “Orcas taking back their ‘home’. Letting the human race know enough is enough. Good for them," another comment read. A user wrote, “Orcas are the ocean’s special forces."

    What are your thoughts on this incident?

