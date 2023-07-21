Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » This Viral Video Will Bring Back Fond Memories Of Tom and Jerry

This Viral Video Will Bring Back Fond Memories Of Tom and Jerry

The video shows a clever mouse outsmarting the cat and darting away at lightning speed to hide.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 18:04 IST

Delhi, India

At the end of the encounter, the cat was left stunned. (Credits: Twitter)
At the end of the encounter, the cat was left stunned. (Credits: Twitter)

The classic rivalry between Tom and Jerry has entertained generations. Now, a real-life cat-and-mouse encounter has captured attention on the internet. Shared by a Twitter user, the video clip portrays an amusing cat-and-mouse chase. The clever mouse outsmarts the cat, hiding and darting away at lightning speed. The cat, determined to catch its prey, relentlessly pursues the mouse. However, when the mouse finds itself cornered, it fearlessly turns the tables, surprising everyone by attacking the cat. Sharing the video, the user wrote, “No matter how small you are…..always fight back."

Advertisement

The internet is buzzing with excitement as the viral video breathes life into the classic rivalry between Tom and Jerry. With several humorous reactions flooding in, the video has taken the online world by storm, amassing over 3 million views and counting.

A user commented that the cat’s reaction seemed to say, “I hope nobody saw that."

Another user described the cat’s face at the end as priceless.

One person remarked that it felt like a scene straight out of Tom and Jerry

Advertisement

“The cat was a bit shocked the mouse began to fight back," a comment read.

In May, a similar heartwarming video touched the hearts of audiences worldwide, capturing a surprising and endearing moment between a cat and a mouse. The clip shows the cat gently holding the mouse in its mouth, but instead of causing harm, the cat carries the tiny creature towards a food bowl. Carefully placing the mouse in front of the bowl, the unexpected scene takes an interesting turn as the cat and mouse start eating food together from the same bowl, displaying an unlikely but adorable friendship.

The overlay text overlay reads, “Here eat, I need you strong for chase."

top videos
  • Barbie & Margot Robbie-Inspired Makeup According To A Pro Makeup Artist; WATCH To Learn

    • The video of the unlikely friendship between the cat and mouse quickly spread like wildfire garnering over 2 million views.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 21, 2023, 17:56 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 18:04 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App