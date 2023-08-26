This Viral WhatsApp Foward On Chandrayaan-3's Landing Is Too Good

Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft-landing on the South pole of the Moon has recently become a hot topic of discussion on the internet. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has already kick-started its 14-day mission to run tests and study the mineral composition on the Moon’s surface and people all across India are celebrating the massive milestone by sharing adulations and congratulatory messages on social media. Amidst this, a hilarious WhatsApp forward has gained a lot of traction for its witty content and apt sarcasm. A Twitter user who stumbled upon the message on his WhatsApp school group, re-shared it on his timeline and it is sure to leave you in splits.

The message begins by taking pride in India emerging as the first national to land on the South pole of the Moon. However, things take a surprising turn when the note takes a funny dig at people. “Congratulations to all members of our group for the successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3. Your contribution by not joining ISRO and letting the right people do their job accurately and successfully is commendable," reads the amusing forward.

Advertisement

With over lakh views, a barrage of Twitteratis dropped rib-trickling responses in the reply section of the tweet. While some, “Loved the sarcasm," many noted how, “Honesty is always appreciated." A user while poking fun at the message commented, “Most school and college group members will agree!"

Another added, “Haha, I am also copy pasting it into my group."

Advertisement

One more joked, “As if ISRO had given you all offer letters to join."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a user offered validation to the tweet claiming, “I received the same stuff in my college group."