This Washing Machine Has Mode for Wine Stains and Everyone Wants it

Ever thought of a washing machine which has special settings to clean your tomato, wine and oil stains? A machine that would make a hefty task so easy and convenient. Yes, it exists and now Twitter wants this product to be available worldwide. It happened after Twitter user ‘Joe Barton’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an image of this one machine which had all of these special settings. “Very much enjoying that this Mediterranean washing machine has special settings for if you spill tomatoes, wine or olive oil on yourself," Joe wrote.

While it may come as a shock to you, it was not so much so for many people. Countries like Spain and Japan also have similar settings. Have a look at the machine here:

“My Dutch washing machine has settings for chocolate, grass, and earth & sand. Stains are different region by region in Europe!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I recently bought a white top and I’m too scared to wear it. I need to know those specific settings so it can see the light of day and I can live life to the full with wine and tomato-based foods."

One person shared an image of Japanese machine. Have a look:

