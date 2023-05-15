Trends :Mohammad SirajSudha MurtyViral VideoDelhi MetroZero Shadow Day
This Watermelon Popcorn Recipe Is The Summer Snack You Didn't Know You Needed

Do you want a twist on traditional popcorn? If yes, this video is for you.

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 10:22 IST

Chef adds watermelon to boiling oil. (Credits: Instagram/earthcrown)
Salted, caramel, or plain; what kind of popcorn do you prefer? There are numerous types of comfort foods people love to munch on. Popcorn is one among the many that provide consolation along with a feeling of happiness. But people also have their unique way to savour their go-to comfort food, some try to add new flavour while others opt for a rare cooking method, just like this bizarre watermelon popcorn recipe. Ever imagined that popcorn can also be given a fruity twist? If not, here’s a live proof of it.

A viral cooking video on Instagram has given the internet a glimpse of how to make a watermelon-flavoured popcorn, leaving foodies shocked. The clip opens to showcase an outdoor cooking set-up completed with hot oil boiling in a wok. In an unusual move, the chef first inserts a watermelon piece inside the container to add a fruity flavour. The hard skin of the watermelon is removed before the addition of corn to the oil. What comes later is the creation of never-seen-before pinkish popcorn that begins to fill up till the brim of the vessel. Take a look at the viral recipe here:

The unbelievable cooking technique has garnered 4.4 million views and left popcorn lovers divided. The idea doesn’t seem to settle down well with many, and a section of intrigued users want to discover what it would taste like. A user commented, “I want to unsee this," another asked, “Isn’t that a terrible idea? like nobody should mix water with hot oil, but why doesn’t it expand as much as regular water?" One more joked, “He created a new virus." Meanwhile, a user said, “I got disgusted."

A few people couldn’t fathom this could’ve been possible. “What’s happening to the world," asked one. Another declared, “It’s poison." While a food lover warned, “Haha don’t try this at home."

A section of users were keen to give this recipe a try. “Wow. Amazing idea! I wonder what it tastes like," read a comment. The clip has amassed over 4.4 million views on Instagram.

Would you try this recipe?

first published: May 15, 2023, 10:19 IST
last updated: May 15, 2023, 10:22 IST
