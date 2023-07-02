This Woman Asked Internet to Edit Her Photo And The Responses Are Hilarious

Editing pictures can be a hefty task at times. Not everyone is a professional and knows how to use editing apps, which, to be honest, can be really complicated at times. And this is when people often seek help for the same. Sometimes you ask your friends to do the task for you and when they are too busy, you resort to the internet. Now, a similar thing happened with this girl who resorted to Twitter and asked netizens to fix her picture.

Twitter user Pallavi Pandey took to the micro blogging site and shared a mirror selfie asking netizens to remove a boy in the background. “can someone pls remove that guy in the background so I can update my pfp???" wrote Pallavi as she shared her image. Here, have a look at the post:

The image since being uploaded has garnered 2 million views. However, like always, netizens did not shy and flaunted their editing skills. The results, for sure, will leave you in splits. Have a look here: