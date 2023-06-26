Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
This Woman Quit University To Start Her Own Business; She Now Earns Rs 8 Lakh Per Day

"I couldn’t help but feel extremely lost with the direction I was going down in my career with my uni degree,” the 19-year-old said.

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 14:55 IST

Chloe Zhu now runs a beauty business. (Representative Image)
Chloe Zhu now runs a beauty business. (Representative Image)

A 19-year-old student from Australia, Chloe Zhu, made a life-changing decision to drop out of university and pursue her own path. Chloe Zhu always wanted to start her own beauty brand, but she didn’t think it was possible until COVID happened. Yes, you read that right! In December 2021, Chloe got inspired to start her own business when she couldn’t get a manicure because the salons were closed. From her one-bedroom apartment, Chloe secretly laid the foundation for her press-on nail brand, Glowie and embarked on a remarkable journey.

Chloe realised that a career in finance or technology was not the right path for her. Dissatisfied with the direction her university degree was leading her, she made the bold decision to drop out. “I couldn’t help but feel extremely lost with the direction I was going down in my career with my uni degree," she said.

During a conversation with 7News, Chloe Zhu revealed she didn’t inform her family about her decision to drop out for almost eight months. It was her brother who brought up the topic over dinner. Initially, her parents were upset and suggested she pause her business and complete her studies. However, Chloe was committed to making her family proud in her own unique way and things changed when she reportedly started earning $10,000 (approximately Rs 8 Lakh) per day from her beauty business.

Talking about her inspiration for starting the business, Chloe shared, “I came across press-on nails at the chemist and thought they were a brilliant idea. But while they were great in concept, they did not work for me at all."

Chloe Zhu wasted no time and “went back home, got on laptop, and started furiously researching the product, manufactures, trends…"

    • Her path to success was filled with challenges. She felt lonely when starting her business, sacrificing her social life with friends due to her workload. In the initial stages, she felt that taking a day off would risk everything. Working tirelessly for months without a break, she struggled to recall the last time she had a weekend off.

    Despite having no business experience, Chloe Zhu’s brand saw immediate success after her TikTok video gained significant attention one month prior to the official launch of her brand.

