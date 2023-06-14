Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » This Woman's Dream About Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Tabu's Love Triangle Could Be Bollywood Movie

This Woman's Dream About Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Tabu's Love Triangle Could Be Bollywood Movie

This woman had a dream about Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Tabu. The tweet has now gone viral.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 13:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Woman's Dream About Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Tabu's Love Triangle Could Be Bollywood Movie. (Image: News18)
One always loves to see their favourite actor and actress together. However, Twitter user ‘Sheetal’ took it to another level altogether when she dreamt about the same. Sheetal took to the micro blogging site and expressed how she had a dream about Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

She wrote how Ajay is Tabu and they are in a relationship. “He insists on her being his co-actress in every movie. She tries to play it safe and avoids signing movies with him so that no one suspects. However, Kajol found out when she picked Ajay’s mobile," Sheetal wrote. However, just when you’d believe that all of this is true, the woman mentioned, “And then I woke up."

Here, have a look at the viral tweet:

Since being uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and many can be seen enjoying it. “The only shocking thing about this is a male actor dating an age appropriate woman," wrote a Twitter user mockingly. Many people also mentioned how they totally bought it and thought the tweet was true.

    • Did you believe it?

