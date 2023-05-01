This Woman's Tweet On 'Manspreading' Hits Home For All The Girls Out There

Almost all women have experienced ‘manspreading’ at least once in their lifetime. Be it while travelling in a car, or a flight, or maybe a metro - all of us have been there. Elaborating on the same, Twitter user, ‘shruberry’ shared how she had to go through a similar experience. She asked fellow girls as to how they deal with it. “Girls, how do you deal with manspreading because I’ve elbowed and kicked this man but he still won’t get the hint," read her tweet. She also shared an image along with the same.

For those who don’t know, ‘manspreading’ is a practice whereby a man sits in a position with his legs wide apart encroaching on an adjacent seat or seats. This usually happens while travelling in a public transport.

Seems like the tweet is relatable for many and it has now gone viral.

“If you have a bottle of water, pour some on him ‘accidentally’, apologize, let him end up looking like he tinkled," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “My wife says to guys loudly “buddy we all know your nuts are the size of walnuts not cantaloupes, close your legs" last time on a plane she asked the crew to move her as the guy had obviously bought 2 seats 1 for him 1 for his imaginary gigantic genitalia lol."

One Twitter user wrote, “Put your handbag in between. Nothing puts them off more than dead leather."

What’s your take on the same?

