This YouTuber Declined a Salary of Rs 40 Cr Only to Earn a Net Worth of Rs 4000 Cr in 2 Years

Founded by Alakh Pandey, PhysicsWallah is the only ed-tech unicorn in India that is profitable. Last financial year, the company’s revenue was Rs 780 crore. This is over 300 percent its FY22 figure, which was Rs 233 crore. Not only this but the company is targeting a revenue of Rs 2500 crore for the current fiscal. Also, it has raised 100 million dollars last year at a valuation of Rs 9,000 crore. But who is behind all of this? Let’s know more.

He comes from an engineering background. However, he dropped out of college in third year. Soon after this, he started teaching physics at a coaching institute in his home town Allahabad. His first salary was Rs 5000.

During his teaching years, he came forward with various new tricks to equip his students. While speaking to Forbes once, he said that while being good at your subject, a teacher has to be loud, funny, sarcastic and strict.

Alakh was an engineering dropout and an ex-tuition teacher and YouTuber. He started with his entrepreneurial journey with a YouTube channel in 2014. After a few years, an ed-tech company tried to cash in on his popularity and offered a salary of Rs 40 crore per year. However, he declined the offer and decided to build his own firm ‘PhysicsWallah.’

After the launch of his YouTube channel, he started gaining popularity. His followers increased from 4000 in 2017 to 2.2 million in 2019.

Then he finally decided to open a company in 2020 with his co-founder Pratik Maheshwari. He launched an annual prep package for Class 12 students for Rs 999 and the app crash.