This Zero-emission Cruise Ship is Powered By Solar Sails

Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten has unveiled the first images of its planned zero-emission electric ship. To make it as energy-efficient as possible, it will feature solar sails. The aim is to launch the vessel by 2030.

More broadly, Hurtigruten aims to transform its fleet in the long term to achieve greater sustainability, using smaller, custom-built vessels with a carbon-neutral footprint. This electric ship project, dubbed “Sea Zero," brings together a consortium of 12 maritime partners and the SINTEF research institute. Its aim is to make sea crossings possible with zero carbon emissions.

The proposed zero-emission boat will be electric and equipped with batteries that can be recharged in port. But its greatest feat will be its retractable sails, with a total surface area of 1,500 square meters of solar panels, which will meet a wide range of needs on board. Hurtigruten also promises counter-rotating propellers and retractable thrusters. Moreover, battery levels will be displayed on the outside of the ship.

The vessel is expected to be 135 meters long, with 270 cabins for up to 500 passengers and 99 crew. The ship’s aerodynamic shape will reduce air resistance, driving down energy consumption.