'Thoda Teekha Kam Please': Japanese Ambassador Tries Spicy Vada Pav In Pune

The delectable Vada Pav, one of Maharashtra’s most popular street foods, has captured the taste buds of locals and visitors alike. Its irresistible combination of buttery soft pav buns embracing a crispy Aloo Bonda (potato fritter), accompanied by spicy and savory chutneys, makes it a mouthwatering street-style snack. Recently, Japan’s Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, joined in the Vada Pav experience, sharing a video of himself relishing this culinary delight during his visit to Pune.

He was seen trying out street food at the famous Garden Vada Pav Centre. A video shared on Twitter shows how the Japanese Ambassador landed up at the Vada Pav joint and decided to give it a go. He can be seen relishing the street dish when a person accompanying him urges Hiroshi Suzuki to take a bite of a green chilly. “No chilly! It’s so spicy," said the Japanese Ambassador. While sharing the footage online, he admitted, “I love street food of India," before adding, “But thoda teeka kam please (but less spicy please)."

With over 9 lakh views, a barrage of people appreciated the Japanese ambassador for trying out local delicacies. A user commented, “Great to see you enjoying local delicacies. One of the most popular snacks eaten throughout the day in Maharashtra. Vadapav is the lifeline of people in Maharashtra."

Another reacted to his less spicy request, “No Ambassador. Chilly makes everything taste better."

A few had a recommendation list of their own, “Garden Vada Pav is the best vada pav in Pune. If it was too spicy try some sweet puran poli or modak which is Maharashtraian specialty."

One more agreed, “Spices complete Indian food but agar apko theeka kaam pasnd hai toh (if you like less spicy food) you need to try mithai. Indian desserts are equally amazing."