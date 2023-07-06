Threads App is Here to Rival Twitter and Desis Are Already Weaving Hilarious Memes

Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads has finally been unveiled. For those who don’t know, Threads has been built by the team at Instagram and it is basically a text-based app that allows users to share posts up to 500-character long. It was officially unveiled on Wednesday and is considered to be the most potent threat yet to Twitter. Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg introduced Threads as an “open and friendly public space for conversation".

As many curiously logged in and explored the app, people on Twitter started a meme fest on the same. Have a look at few viral memes:

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg made a comeback on Twitter after more than 11 years as he dropped a meme. Taking to Twitter, the Facebook founder shared a meme, showing a man dressed as Spiderman pointing at another dressed in the same costume. The meme did not have any caption and was shared without any context. Many have assumed that he is mocking Musk through this meme.