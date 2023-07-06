Threads Launch LIVE Updates: Users Go 'Moh Moh Ke Dhage' on Rival Twitter Platform

“Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what’s on your mind. I think the world needs this kind of friendly community, and I’m grateful to all of you who are part of Threads from day one. Threads is available in the app store now,” he said.

When asked if Threads can become bigger than Twitter, he said, “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

A lot of buzz surrounds the launch of this app. However, you need not worry as News18 brings you all the updates here at one place.