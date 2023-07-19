Threads User Points Out How Twitter's Clone App is Similar to 'Adipurush', Pic Goes Viral

Since its launch, Threads has become the talk of the town, captivating people’s attention and sparking lively discussions. Initially, there was a buzz about Mark Zuckerberg attempting to channel Elon Musk’s Twitter style, adding an intriguing twist to the narrative. However, as time passed, the app seemed to lose its allure, failing to maintain its initial impression of uniqueness and fascination, causing users to reconsider their interests.

Amidst the backdrop of numerous Threads users deleting the app, citing its perceived dullness, a user has now drawn attention to an unexpected parallel between the Threads app and Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’. The image shared by Threads user @sagarcasm has gone viral on the internet, highlighting the remarkable similarities between the two.

The first point on the list, “Work of inspiration," draws attention to Threads’ inspiration from Twitter, while ‘Adipurush’ draws from the epic tale of ‘Ramayana’. The second similarity, “Received bashing despite biggest stars joining it," rings true as the social media app faces criticism despite being part of Meta’s successful app lineup, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. In a similar vein, the film features renowned stars like Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, yet still receives its share of scrutiny. Meanwhile, the third point emphasises the commonality of both being created by individuals with a track record of blockbuster successes.

Advertisement

Then, the observation that “Lot of people came in the first 3 days, then it tanked" accurately reflects how both Threads and ‘Adipurush’ struggled to maintain their initial momentum. Finally, the concluding point, “Made people realize the importance of original," draws parallels between Threads leading users back to Twitter and ‘Adipurush’ evoking nostalgia for Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV serial, ‘Ramayan’, which came out in 1987.

Take a Look at the Viral Pic:

Post by @sagarcasm View on Threads