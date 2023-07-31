Three-and-a-half-foot Tall Bihar Groom Marries 4-foot Tall Bride

Matches are said to be made in heaven and the story of this couple from Bihar has proven it. Rohit, a native of the Lerua village in Marhaura and son of Satyendra Singh, is three and a half feet. On the other hand, Neha, his bride, hails from Khabsi village located in the Baniapur subdivision. She is four feet tall. Rohit and Neha have tied the nuptial knot recently. Rohit’s elder brother Amar Kumar revealed to News18 that he was subjected to insensitive remarks and harassment due to his short height.

The man completed his education until Class 12 and his bride studied until Class 5. He is well-versed as a compounder. On the other hand, Neha’s brother Shailesh shared that she has studied till Class 5. According to Shailesh, both the groom and bride’s side started making preparations for the wedding, when they got to know about Rohit.

Rohit and Neha paid their respects to Gadhdevi Mandir after they completed the wedding rituals. They sought blessings from the goddess for a happy start to their marital life. Many people gathered at the temple to catch a glimpse of the couple. Rohit is currently enjoying one of the best phases in his life and said that he feels happy to be married to Neha.