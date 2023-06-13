Throwback Gold: Prince William's ROFL Reactions To Becoming Uncle Is Pure Love

The British Royal Family might be seeing a rift between the Princes William and Harry, but it had not always been that way. Footage of Prince William’s endearing reaction to becoming an uncle for the first time in May 2019 has recently taken social media by storm. The now-Prince of Wales’ reaction is captivating users worldwide. The viral video, uploaded on June 10, showcases a heartwarming exchange between William and a reporter. It was the time when he shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle giving birth to Prince Archie, reported Newsweek. It was a joyous occasion for the entire family and the happiness was evident on the face of Prince William and his wife Catherine.

In the footage, Prince William can be seen expressing his delight, stating that he was “very pleased" with the new arrival. He playfully adds, “Glad to welcome my brother to the sleep-deprivation society that is parenting," drawing laughter from those around him. Interestingly, this comment coincided with fans noticing William’s fatigued appearance at a Westminster Abbey Anzac Day ceremony in London, adding an amusing element to the video’s context.

While the TikTok video focuses on the amusing snippet, an extended version of Prince William’s response reveals his genuine joy and excitement. He mentions being “absolutely thrilled" and eagerly looks forward to meeting his nephew once things have settled down. When asked if he had any advice for his younger brother, William acknowledged that there was plenty of wisdom to impart but ultimately extended his warmest wishes to Harry and Meghan on their new journey as parents. In a video shared by The Guardian back in 2019, the then Duke of Cambridge was heard saying, “We’re obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled. And looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quientened down and I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep-deprivation society that is parenting, so that will be fun!"

The then Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, who was accompanying William to launch a sailing event during the same occasion, also shared her well wishes for the new parents. She expressed excitement about the timing of the baby’s arrival, mentioning the birthdays of her own children, Louis and Charlotte, and the rejuvenating season of spring. “And with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays, it’s such a great time of the year to have a baby. And yes, spring is in the air, so it’s really great. And, as William said, we’re looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name is going to be. It’s really exciting for both of them."