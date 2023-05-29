Throwback Video of Hrithik Roshan Recreating His 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' Moves Leaves Fans in Frenzy

Hrithik Roshan has taken over the entire social media and headlines after he won an IIFA award for best actor. From showing off his moves at the IIFA stage to looking dapper at the award ceremony, the actor totally aced it and was at top of his game. However, now a video which has sent all of his fans to a frenzy is a massive throwback. Twitter user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ took to the micro blogging site and put up a video of the actor’s ‘probably first’ stage performance in 2001.

In the video, Hrithik can be seen dancing to the songs of his movie ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai,’ with all of his energy. He also shows off his moves on the theme song of the movie. “#HrithikRoshan’s earliest (probably his first) stage performance in 2001. He recreated his #KahoNaaPyaarHai moves & left the entire industry in frenzy (both on stage & at the BO!) Don’t miss #ShahRukhKhan #AishwaryaRai #AnilKapoor in the audience!! #nostalgia. Do you rem this?" read the caption.

Here is the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 7.5K views. “No but I genuinely cheered for this guy!!! I can’t get over this film and the fireworks it created," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “He was a star then. He is a star now. Definitely not overrated as some people think him to be," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, earlier at the IIFA night, Hrithik was pleasantly surprised to see that Vicky Kaushal was close to matching his moves. It happened when Hrithik set the stage on fire and brought back his iconic ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ moves. Looking dapper in his tuxedo, Hrithik brought back memories of the early 2000s as he grooved to the song.