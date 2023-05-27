TikTok Beauty: Easy Contouring With Regular Tape

Contouring is an art form unto itself and mastering the technique perfectly can be elusive if you’re not a makeup ace. At least, that was the case before a slew of TikTokers set out to rival one another with ingenious tricks, both original and playful, designed to make the contouring technique easier and more accessible. A simple piece of tape is now enough to contour successfully, minimizing one’s so-called “defects" while sculpting different areas of the face.

Who hasn’t been tempted to try out that flawless contouring look seen over and over again on Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, but then failed to get the desired result? The technique may seem complex, whether in terms of application or brush handling, and until now, it may well have scared off many of the less skilled among us. But a tip that has gone viral on TikTok is set to change all that, and allow a greater number of people the chance to look like their favorite celebrities and influencers. All you need is a piece of tape, a contour stick, and a brush (or beauty blender) to blend it all in. It’s a breeze!

Advertisement

No risk of going over the line!

Long the exclusive domain of professional makeup artists, who used the technique on models and film and music stars, the art of contouring became popular in the 2010s, with the meteoric rise of Kim Kardashian, a fervent fan of this approach to makeup. But not everyone is Kim K. and, despite a proliferation of tutorials on the subject, it’s not always easy to achieve contouring results worthy of top-level makeup artists. However, TikTok users have managed to find the ultimate trick to remedy this. A find that has already generated more than 150,000 views, and that can be found under the keyword ‘tape contour’ on the Chinese social network. There are literally dozens of videos highlighting this original method that is making tape an essential part of one’s beauty kit.

Influencer Thuy Le (@xthuyle), who has more than a million followers on TikTok and nearly two million on Instagram, is among the users who have tested and adopted the technique of ‘tape contour,’ and proposed a tutorial to help anyone who wants to try it reproduce it easily. As we have seen, it’s necessary to take a long enough piece of tape, pinch it between one’s lips so that it goes up via the ends, to the ears, and then stick it. Once you’ve done this, simply apply the contouring product along the tape, up to the hairline, and then blend it in with a brush or sponge. Then just remove the tape, blend out the excess, and you’re done! Note that some users go even further by sticking several adhesives on strategic areas before applying different contouring products.

Advertisement

Adhesive tape, a new must-have

This isn’t the first time that tape has been integral to a beauty tip on the Chinese social network. It also proved to be a must for ‘face taping,’ a method that consists in applying several pieces of tape to the forehead, cheeks, and under the eyes, before sleeping, in a bid to reduce wrinkles and fine lines. The technique has been so successful that it now has over 40 million views on TikTok. Enough to make tape an indispensable piece of equipment in our beauty routine.