TikToker Documents Process Of Freeze-drying And Preserving Dead Cat

It is not uncommon for animal lovers to go to any lengths to keep their pets safe and comfortable and do not mind spending even millions for the same. 35-year-old Soren High from Portland, Oregon, however, has done the unimaginable to make sure they and their cat are together for eternity, even in death. Yes, you read that right. Soren High has gone viral on TikTok for their unorthodox way of keeping their dead cat Loki freeze-dried.

According to a Daily Mail report, the fashion designer’s cat Loki was around 16 years old when he was attacked by a stray dog and died of injuries sustained. Soren was shattered but then they thought of a unique way of staying with the cat even after death. For the past three months, Soren has documented on TikTok in detail how they have freeze-dried Loki.

According to Soren, they started looking for ways to preserve Loki on the internet and came across the services offered by Animal Family Pet Preservation. Animal Family Pet Preservation’s charges for the process of preservation were $3,200, which is around Rs 2.65 lakh. Soren agreed.

Freeze-drying is an alternative to taxidermy, where cold temperatures are applied in a vacuum for a lengthy time to eliminate moisture from bodily tissue, according to Animal Family Pet Preservation. Soren told Insider that they knew that they wanted to preserve Loki after death the day they brought him home. “It was an immediate knowledge that we were going to be together forever," they said.

Since signing up for the preservation procedure, they have chronicled every stage of the procedure, including how to care for the freeze-dried corpse, clean Loki’s glass eyes, maintain the fur and even pack Loki’s coffin for transportation with flowers and ice packs.

High ultimately decided against taxidermy since freeze-drying is less harmful to the body. It also “lasts a lot longer" and seems like a “more humane practice," they added. On TikTok, High clarified that Loki’s bones were still whole and that he had not been skinned.