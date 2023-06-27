TikToker Feels A Slight Tickle On Her Leg, Was Horrified When She Looked Down

In a bizarre and downright uncomfortable incident, a TikTok video has surfaced, showcasing a young girl’s encounter with an intrusive passenger on a plane. The story behind the video will leave you uncomfortable.

The video, posted by a 24-year-old TikToker named Tivona, has garnered an astonishing 27 million views so far.

The incident unfolded when Tivona felt a peculiar sensation on her leg during her recent flight. At first, one would expect a misplaced feather or even an insect. But to her horror, she discovered a man’s bare foot protruding from under her seat. Cold and wiggling toes, right there in her personal space. She immediately captured this shocking moment in a 12-second video clip, which she accompanied with a caption that expressed her disbelief, exclaiming, “No way people actually do this. I’m flabbergasted."

In the video, Tivona zoomed in on the foot, and the expression on her face was a mix of shock and disbelief. She then pans the camera to the chair in front, highlighting just how far the foot has travelled in order to touch her.

The TikTok video racked up an astonishing 53.4k comments from equally baffled viewers who were eager to share their own stunned reactions. Outrage and disgust flooded the comments section, with users expressing their anger at such a flagrant display of disregard for personal space.