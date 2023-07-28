TikTokers Are Taking Time to Relax With the 'Soft Evening' Concept

Evenings dedicated to pampering and relaxation are the latest concept taking over TikTok. With these “soft evenings," internet users are pushing back against the hyper-productive culture that’s often promoted on social networks. And to inspire others, they film and share their peaceful evening pastimes. From gardening to cooking, reading or taking a stroll, setting aside an evening for yourself has become the priority for advocates of “soft evenings."

The watchword for a successful “soft evening" is relaxation. To achieve this, TikTokers engage in the most soothing, calming activities possible, and film themselves in the process. Some can be seen cooking their evening meal, gardening, reading, meditating or carrying out a skincare routine before going to bed. And all this takes place in a calm, cozy atmosphere, with candles and hot drinks to set the scene.

This concept, also known as the “slow evening" or “gentle evening," is being embraced by more and more TikTokers, and runs counter to the hustle culture and hyper-productivity sometimes promoted on social networks. The hashtag #softevening has racked up 78 million views and counting. The idea is to encourage people to set aside a quiet evening for themselves, far from the hustle and bustle of daily life, especially after a tiring day. These increasingly popular videos take inspiration from another, broader concept that has been in vogue on social networks for some years now: the “soft life." This refers to a lifestyle in which self-care and mental health are a priority.

