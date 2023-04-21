Tim Cook in IPL: Apple CEO's Appearance in KKR vs DC Match Sends Indian Twitter into a Frenzy

Tim Cook’s unexpected presence at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the KKR vs DC match generated a lot of buzz after he had just inaugurated an Apple store in the national capital. The Apple CEO was spotted alongside several notable figures, including Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and officials from the Delhi & District Cricket Association. While the Indian Premier League (IPL) attracts many many high-profile individuals, Cook’s appearance took things up a notch and caused excitement among both those at the stadium and online.

Back in 2016, Cook had the pleasure of experiencing the IPL in Kanpur and he was no less ecstatic about it. In a video shared by the IPL on their official Twitter handle, he expressed his excitement by saying, “It’s so exciting here, I’ve never felt anything like this before… it’s incredible!" Fast forward to now, and Cook made his way back to the IPL after seven years and called it “an unforgettable evening". The Delhi Capitals’ owners even gifted him a signed bat and jersey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it’s no wonder Indian Twitter went into an absolute frenzy just like he did!

Earlier on Thursday, Tim Cook had a busy day in Delhi. Not only did he inaugurate the second Apple store in India, Apple Saket, but he also took the time to meet and greet customers at the store. Just a few days prior, Cook had inaugurated the first-ever Apple store in India, located in Mumbai’s BKC area. And in true Mumbai fashion, he even sampled some of the city’s famous street food, vada pav, with the gorgeous Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Cook’s schedule was packed with other exciting visits too, such as a trip to Mukesh Ambani’s lavish home, Antilia, and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

And as for the IPL match itself, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious over the Kolkata Knight Riders, winning by four wickets and securing their first win of the season.

Read all the Latest News here