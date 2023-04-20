Tim Cook Visits Delhi’s Lodhi Art District, Calls It A 'Remarkable Public Space'

After the inauguration of Apple first’s retail store in Mumbai, Tim Cook travelled to Delhi to launch the brand’s second store. Amidst the busy schedule, Cook visited Delhi’s Lodhi Art District to explore India’s capital and the place has now been included as one of the most remarkable public spaces he has ever stepped in. He lauded all the artists whose creations have made the venue a powerful epitome that capture’s the country’s culture and life. Tim Cook was also introduced to a mural artist, who showed him how he uses iPad for his work.

“Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully. And thank you to Dattaraj Naik for showing me how you design your murals on iPad," the Apple CEO wrote in a tweet accompanied by multiple stills from his visit. In one photo, Tim Cook can be seen conversing with the artist, the other pictures captivate the great artwork displayed in the Art District.

Twitter users were quickly impressed by the Apple CEO, “Tim Cook knows how to strike the right chords with the Indian audience," commented one user

Another wrote Cook is “Appl-e-fying the Indians with the perfect placement."

One more joined the bandwagon to express, “Tim Cook in full swing to market Apple in India."

The Apple Saket store in Delhi was unveiled by Tim Cook at 10 pm on Thursday, April 20. Just like the Mumbai opening, loyal Apple customers formed a long queue to visit the store on its launch day. “What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you! We’re delighted to welcome our customers to our newest store—Apple Saket," tweeted Tim Cook after witnessing the warm reception.

The first retail store is located at the posh Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the city of dreams.

Tim Cook also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Sharing a photo from the meeting, Cook wrote, “Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country."

